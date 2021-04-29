Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

