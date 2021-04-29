Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in APA were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.