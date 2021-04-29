Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.34 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.