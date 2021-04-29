Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

