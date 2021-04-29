Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

