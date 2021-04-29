Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,362 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $135.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

