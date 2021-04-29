Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,596 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

LEG opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

