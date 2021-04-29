Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,761 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $11,293,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Discovery stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

