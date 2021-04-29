Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,151 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

