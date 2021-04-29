Reviewing Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services 8.64% 16.98% 1.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intercorp Financial Services 1 3 1 0 2.00

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $31.91 billion 2.00 $4.19 billion $1.98 11.37 Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 2.12 $431.95 million $3.91 6.58

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

