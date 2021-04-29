Reviewing Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 2.02 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -38.82 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.46 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.23

Navigator has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Navigator has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navigator and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Summary

Navigator beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.