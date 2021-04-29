Reviewing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.37 $10.81 million $0.60 26.80 Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 2.31 $13.35 million $0.51 16.57

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Provident Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western New England Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48%

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 25 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

