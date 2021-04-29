Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

