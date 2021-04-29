ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Down 49.9% in April

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,500 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RWLK opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

