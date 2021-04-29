Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 554605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

