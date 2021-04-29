Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

