Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 84,500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 3.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Five Below worth $51,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.39 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

