Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 5,500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.