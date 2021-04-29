Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,000. American Express comprises 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.58 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.