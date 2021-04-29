Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

