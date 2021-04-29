Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.28% of National Vision worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

EYE stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

