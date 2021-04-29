Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $12.37 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 283.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.22% of Upwork worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

