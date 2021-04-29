Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $257.03 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

