Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.50% of Arco Platform worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arco Platform by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ARCE stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $820.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

