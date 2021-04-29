Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

