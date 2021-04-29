Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 4.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $66,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

