Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,563,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

