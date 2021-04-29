Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 107,100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 141.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

DFS opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $112.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

