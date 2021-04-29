Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,622.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $570.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,524.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,583.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,136.87 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

