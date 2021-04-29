Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.09% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

