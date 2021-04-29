Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $272.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

