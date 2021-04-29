Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Ribbon Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

