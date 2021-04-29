Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.84. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 11,549 shares changing hands.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

