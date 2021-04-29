RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

Shares of RIBT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 213,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

