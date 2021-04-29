Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 179.1% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

