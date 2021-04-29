Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches Market Cap of $179,869.77

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $179,869.77 and approximately $42,057.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.84 or 0.00080459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

