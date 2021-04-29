RingCentral’s (RNG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $322.95 on Thursday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $215.05 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,010.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 31,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.