RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $3.55 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars.

