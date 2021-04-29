Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.94. 98,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,548,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

