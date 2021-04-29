Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Rise has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $13,564.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005857 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00047404 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050771 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 176,980,603 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

