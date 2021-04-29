Ritocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $652,224.50 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $652,224.50 and approximately $372.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,586,108,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,053,422 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

