RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

