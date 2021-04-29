RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of RLJ opened at $16.02 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

