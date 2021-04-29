RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $236.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

