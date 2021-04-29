RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 60,305 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 60,305 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

