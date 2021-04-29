RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 85,164 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

