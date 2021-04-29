RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

