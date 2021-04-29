RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

