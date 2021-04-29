RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

