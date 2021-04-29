RNC Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

